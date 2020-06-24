Tanzania Premier League 2019/20:

Singida United 1-3 Mtibwa Sugar

Mtibwa Sugar humbled Singida United to a 3-1 drubbing during a Tanzania Premier League engagement played at the Liti Football Playground in Morogoro city on Tuesday.

Uganda Cranes’ player Boban Zirintusa Bogere scored a brace in the well-attended game.

Both Zirintusa’s goals arrived inside the opening half hour with the opening goal arriving just 7 minutes into the game.

The second game came on 24 minutes as the visitors took command of the game, leading 2-0 by the half time break.

Zirintusa was rested for Riphat Khamis 10 minutes into the second half.

Khamis needed just 9 minutes to make an impact, scoring the third goal in the 63rd minute.

Boban Zirintusa Bogere (left) celebrates with Mtibwa Sugar teammates

Singdia United got a late consolation through Steven Sey’s 87th minute, giving the score-line a respectable worthy second look.

This was Mtibwa Sugar’s 11th victory in 31 games, pushing 9th on the team log with 41 points.

Singida United were subjected to the 22nd loss in 30 matches, keeping bottom placed with just 12 points.

On Wednesday, 24th June 2020, run away leaders Simba (75 points) faces Mbeya City away at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam.

Second placed Azam (58 points) , home to Uganda Cranes right back Nico Wakiro Wadada will also be away to Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

Young Africans (56 points) shall be home to Namungo at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium in Dar es salaam.

This Saturday, 27th June 2020, Mtibwa Sugar will be away to Mwadui at the Mwadui Complex Stadium in Shinyanga city.

On the same day, Singida United will be home to Luipuli in Morogoro.