Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has on Thursday announced that Australia and New Zealand will host the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

The announcement was made during a FIFA Council meeting held on Thursday via video conferencing.

Of the 35 members that voted, 22 voted for Australia and New Zealand while Colombia who were also bidding to host the coveted tournament garnered 12 votes.

It should be noted that Brazil and Japan who has also expressed interest withdrew prior to the voting process.

This is the first time an effort split over two Confederations (Asia and Oceania) will host a major FIFA tournament.

The 2023 edition will be expanded to 32 teams, an increase by 8 from the current status.