Back home in Uganda, Gad Eteu made his name in the National Basketball League having coached Falcons and Warriors to a championship each.

He, however, managed one of the biggest youth soccer programmes in the country – the Kampala Kids League (KKL) and also ran UNICEF Sports Programme in Kitgum in resettling of the children affected by war in the north.

His love for youth sports did not end in Uganda. The coach who moved to Indiana, in the United States nearly half a decade ago only continued with his passion by starting International Sports for Change (ISC), a non-government organisation.

The organisation runs a soccer program known as ISC Soccer for kids as young as two through to sixteen years at Finch Creek Fieldhouse, one of the biggest multi-sport facilities in the US.

“I wanted to contribute positively here with youth empowerment through sport,” he told Kawowo Sports.

ISC was started late last year and activities included working with individual kids and running clinics. The appreciation of sports within the community set Eteu and team on a long journey that has only started.

“We started last year and we have been doing clinics and individuals,” he says. “Sports is appreciated here more and parents invest more in their kids.

“There is a lot passion for youth soccer here in Indiana and we want to give a soccer foundation to the kids.”

ISC Soccer partnered with Adidas to provide the equipment for the programme whose first league started over the weekend.

“We run a youth soccer league – Summer League – with in different age categories that starts this weekend and will run for eight weeks.”