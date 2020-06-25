Management of Kooki Ssaza team has agreed to extend the employment contract of offensive midfielder Sande Matovu.

The development was confirmed by the team head coach Sadick Sempigi.

Matovu Sande has agreed to renew his contract for 2020. His experience and Aggressiveness prompted us to continue with him. We signed him because he is good at detecting the game tempo and shooting from distance.

Matovu previously featured for Ssese in 2016 before joining Kooki where he played in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 editions.

At the moment, Matovu plays in the Rakai district league for Lwanda Five Stars Football Club.

Other recruits:

Kooki Ssaza has also signed striker Benjamin “Benja” Ssemango, defender Latif Bbira, midfielder Shamir Kimwero and Fred Akiiki Ategeka, another defender.

The Rakai based side seeks for their second Masaza Cup trophy after the 2006 triumph.

There is still uncertainty as regards the kick off for this tournament because of the continued lockdown brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament accommodates players who are below the second tier league (FUFA Big League) and those who have not yet played for the national teams (U-20, U-23 and the Uganda Cranes).

Gomba Lions have won the most titles, four in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda sponsor this annual championship.

Profile:

Full Names: Sande Matovu

Sande Matovu Position : Attacking Midfielder

: Attacking Midfielder Date of Birth: 25 th January 1996

25 January 1996 Current club: Lwanda Five Stars Football Club

Lwanda Five Stars Football Club Masaza Cup experience: Ssese (2016), Kooki (2017 – Todate)

Masaza Cup Past Winners: