Vodacom Tanzania Premier League 2019/20:

Mbeya City Council 0-2 Simba

Kagera Sugar 1-0 Azam

Young Africans 2-2 Namungo

Simba Sports Club is closer to winning the 2019/20 Vodacom Tanzania Premier League following a routine 2-0 victory on the road away to Mbeya City Council on Wednesday, 24th June 2020.

Team captain John Raphael Bocco scored in either halves to secure maximum points.

The first goal was a close range tap-in in the fifth minute and the second arrived after 54 minutes, a well timed lob over the goalkeeper from Francis Kahata perfectly weighed chip.

John Rapael Bocco celebrates the second goal for Simba

Their closest challengers Azam and Young Africans further faded in the quest to play catch up to the leaders.

Nico Wakiro Wadada’s Azam lost 1-0 away to Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium.

The Ugandan right back played the entire duration of the match.

Nico Wakiro Wadada (extreme right) with some of the Azam teammates moments after arrival in Mbeya City

At the National Stadium in Dar es salaam, Young Africans recovered to earn a point during the 2 all draw with Namungo.

With 78 points, run away leaders Simba is now 20 points away from second placed Azam (58 points).

Young Africans has 57 points, lying 21 points from the leaders.

As Simba is destined for the league triumph, there is a fierce battle for the second place between Azam and Young Africans for that precious CAF Champions League slot.

On Saturday, 27th June 2020; Azam will play away to Biashara United.

Young Africans will face Ndanda at the National Stadium on the same day.

Simba will face Tanzania Prisons on Sunday, 28th June 2020.