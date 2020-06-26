The Holy Bible as quoted in the book of Psalms chapter 80, verse 18 boldly spells out about revival and total reformation in life.

“Then we will not turn away from you; revive us, and we will call on your name.” asserts Psalm 80:18

Left footed winger Elukanah Nkugwa’s soul is fresh and now a born again Christian fellow-shipping at Mutundwe Christian Fellowship of Pastor Tom Mugerwa.

“I turned my life to God. I have truly repented of my sins and completely changed the lane of life. I am a re-born person” Nkugwa, who currently stays in Wobulenzi confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Elukana Nkugwa at URA Football Club

A former Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup winner with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club, Nkugwa was also once named as the best young player and midfielder of the season whilst still at Sports Club Villa.

Since the SC Villa and URA days, Nkugwa was signed by Kyetume, while still playing in the FUFA Big League before he guided the club to promotion to the top tier.

He then fell out with the Kyetume first management following disagreements over unfulfilled sign on fees (800,000/-) and five months’ salary arrears (1,500,000/-).

“That is now a chapter in history of my life. It is past me now. I have forgiven all my debtors and ready to work for my life once again. I know God has something special for me” Nkugwa believes.

Nkugwa has spent the better part of the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown coiled in his home town of Wobulenzi in Luweero district with daily training sessions.

He won the Uganda Premier League in the 2010/11 season with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

In 2011, he was champion of the Uganda Cup and the Mapinduzi Cup.