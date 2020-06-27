Sweden Superettan League:

AFC Eskilstuna 1 -3 Umea

Uganda Cranes striker David Alexis Bbakka was on target once again for the second successive weekend during the Swedish division two league on Saturday, 27th June 2020.

Bbakka scored the third goal in Umea’s 3-1 victory on the road to AFC Ekilstuna at the Tunavallen stadium in Eskilstuna city.

Francis Junior Baptiste gave the home side a slim 1-0 lead by the half time break with the day’s opener on 12 minutes.

AFC Ekilstuna were reduced to 10 men when Ismet Lushaku was given marching off orders by referee Johan Krantz with 5 minutes to close business of the opening stanza.

The first caution for Lushaku had come on the half hour mark.

Umeå Football Club players continued with the celebrations in the dressing rooms

Umea brought the game level through a well struck penalty by Enis Ahmetovic in the 65th minute.

Timothy McNeil poked home the second for the visitors in the 79th minute before lethal striker Bbakka galvanized the evening for Umea with the icing on the cake strike eight minutes from full time.

This was Bbakka’s second goal of the season in three matches played thus far.

Umea registered their first victory of the campaign to climb to 6th on the team log with four points.

Next week, Umea will host Oster on Saturday, 4th July 2020 at their 14000 seater Umeå Energi Arena SOL, in Umea city.

Team Line Ups:

AFC Eskilstuna XI: Wille Jakobsson (G.K), Jesper Manns, Adnan Kojić, Abdel Diarra, Gustav Jarl, Wilhelm Loeper, Ismet Lushaku, Mohammed Sadat Abubakari, Ferid Ali, Francis Baptiste, Karim R

Subs: Gitzias Leon, Andersson Melvin, William Bokvist, Samuel Nnamani, Elias Soderman, Omer Jemal

Umea XI: Viktor Frodig (G.K), Jakob Bergman, Dillan Ismail, Jens Stigedahl, Soya Takahashi, Emmanuel Yeboah, Aurelien Norest, Deniz Yaldir, Enis Ahmetovic, Timothy McNeil, David Alexis Bbakka

Subs: Cameron Hogg, Myroslav Mazur, Nicklas Raaholt, Linus Sahlin, Stefan Lindmark, Mikael Wikstrom, Yoel Embaye

Manager: Brian Clarhaut