Turkish Super Lig:

Besiktas JK 3-0 Konyaspor Külubü

Uganda Cranes offensive midfielder Faruku Miya was introduced in the 61st minute for Omer Ali Sahiner as a ten man Konyaspor Kulubu lost 3-0 away to Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig Vodafone Park Stadium in İstanbul city on Friday.

After getting a red card in the opening quarter an hour when Amir Hadziahmetovic was sent for an early shower by referee Zorbay Kucuk, Konyaspor Kulubu did not recover.

Miya in action against Besiktas at the Vodafone Park Stadium

Burak Yilmaz gave the home side the lead after 40 minutes and Abdoulay Diaby added the second in the second added minute of injury time to boss the half time 2-0.

Jeremain Lens added the third seven minutes into the second stanza to seal the victory.

Konyaspor Kulubu is currently 16th on the 18-team log with 27 points.

Miya and his Konyaspor Kulubu teammates will be at home against Caykur Rizespor on Sunday 5th July 2020.