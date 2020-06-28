Vipers Sports Club defender Ahmed Amayo, 20, is humbled having won the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League trophy.

Amayo is a graduate from the famous footballing hub, St Mary’s SS Kitende.

He featured in seven of the 25 matches that the four time UPL champions played in the season that was disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ahmed Amayo in action against Mbarara City at Bombo (Photo: Vipers Media)

Also a Copa Coca Cola winner in 2019 as well as the East Africa Secondary School football title in the same year, Amayo physically played in two matches against Mbarara City and Wakiso Giants (both away) and made the match day squad in five engagements against Kyetume, Police, Mbarara City and the two matches against Sports Club Villa.

Amayo is ready to work hard and get as much playing time as possible in the coming season.

First of all, I am happy having won the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League. This was team effort from the management, all the players, coaching department and our dear fans. I want to keep working hard to get more playing time Ahmed Amayo, Vipers Sports Club Defender

Ahmed Amayo in gym sesssions (Photo: Vipers SC Media)

Amayo is a rock solid defender comfortable in central defence and can be deployed as a right back as well.

Vipers were declared champions of the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League when the footballing season was brought to an abrupt end because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Venoms amassed 54 points from 25 games, four points better than KCCA.

Vipers will thus represent the country in the CAF Champions League.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Ahmed Amayo

Parents: Isaac Osubia & Annah Drichiru

Date of Birth: 12th December 1999

Place of Birth: Katabi, Entebbe

Education: Good Hope kindergarten, Entebbe Umea primary school, Bulo Parents SS (S1-23), St Mary’s Kitende SS (S4-S6)

Football Career: Dafala football Academy, Ebenezer Tanda Football Club (Wakiso District fourth Division), Vipers (Currently)