Last week, it was reported that Rwandese side 30-Plus will not be continuing with Ugandan forward Geoffrey Soro post Coronavirus lockdown.

30-Plus decision was music to Namuwongo Blazers ears with the side looking to establish itself in the National Basketball League.

Nam Blazers picked up the former Power, KIU and Ndejje star to enforce their front court that has the likes of Michael Kojjo, Derrick Katumba and Daniel Monoja who all joined the side this year.

“I like the challenge, they sold me their project which I think is really awesome,” Soro told Kawowo Sports.

Blazers were the busiest team before the lockdown signing more than six players ahead of their first season in the top flight division. Three of the signings are direct competitors with Soro for playing time but he’s not phased.

“I guess the competition is healthy and will help bring the best in us,” he says.

With sports in the country still under lockdown, it’s uncertainly when the 2020 league will get underway and what format it will take on.