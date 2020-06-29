After a decade of playing for the Rugby Cranes, Michael Wokorach decided to bring an end to his national fifteens career.

Early last year, the inside center announced he’ll not be featuring for the national fifteens team again and opted to continue with the sevens team.

During a recent interview with Kawowo Sports, the national sevens team and Heathens skipper was asked about the decision to retire from the national fifteens side.

“I felt it (playing 15s and 7s) was really draining me getting involved in both. I played rugby for Uganda in both sections for the last ten years so I felt I was tearing down myself trying to juggle both,” he said.

“I needed to concentrate on one that’s going to take me places or that’s going to get more exposure. That’s why I had to let go of 15s to concentrate on sevens because it needs more time, dedication and commitment,” he added.

The national sevens busy year was cut short by the Coronavirus pandemic after the two stops of HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Chile and Uruguay.