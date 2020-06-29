Michael Wokorach has advised the Uganda Rugby Union to focus energies on sevens rugby.

The national sevens team captain believes if Uganda is to get recognition in the game on the global stage, sevens rugby is the way to go.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, Wokorach was asked about his preference between Sevens Rugby and Fifteen Rugby and the Heathens center did not mince his words.

“I would definitely say sevens. This the short code of rugby and this is something easy to fund because there are not so many players.

“Over the years you have seen success that the sevens has brought about. We have gone to the World Cup, Commonwealth, and most watched Sevens in Hong Kong.

“If only the Rugby Union could choose which one will take them places, I think it’s definitely the sevens because it has had more exposure, more success over the years and it’s something that could take Uganda to the next level,” he said.

Wokorach sited countries that have flourishing sevens programmes and said Uganda can get to the same level.

“You can see countries like Fiji, they are not very good at the 15s but you see what they have done for their sevens, USA and our neighbours Kenya. So Sevens is something that can take us places because we have a very good bunch of players who can take us to the level we want to go.”