Confederation of African Football Association (CAF) has confirmed to release financial aid to all the 54 member associations worth $ 300,000 each as relief fund in the telling times of Coronavirus Pandemic.

This was communicated on Tuesday, 30th June 2020 during a CAF Executive Committee conducted by video conference.

This meeting was to discuss the future of African competitions and other related issues, in a context marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAF has allocated an additional USD 16.2 million to lighten the ﬁnancial burden on Member Associations in a context marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each Member Association will receive an amount of 300,000 USD CAF Statement

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad

This money is a big boost after FIFA also confirmed to released $1.5 per the 211 member associations including Uganda to assist in the times of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The other developments confirmed by the Tuesday meeting included change of the CHAN 2020 tournament to 2021 in January (hosts remain Cameroon), postponement of AFCON 2021 to 2022, resumption of the CAF inter-clubs tournament in September 2020 with the “Final Four” format.

Each semi-ﬁnal will be played in a single match, cancellation of the 2020 edition of the African Cup of Nations for women, Uganda’s inability to host the 2020 AFCON beach soccer finals, cancellation of the 2020 CAF Awards as well as the postponement of the 42nd CAF Ordinary General Assembly to December 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, CAF also confirmed the appointment of Ali Aissaoui as Commercial Director.

Before joining CAF, the Moroccan was Director of Commercial Development at FC Barcelona.