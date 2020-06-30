Towering defender Benon Tahomera is one of the most sought defenders at the moment.

After learning that Tahomera’s current employment contract at Kyetume Football Club will expire in August 2020, two Uganda Premier League sides Express and Mbarara City openly expressed interest.

First, it was Express that showed interest in the six feet plus defender.

Now, Western Uganda based Mbarara City Football Club has joined the race for the player who has been famous for the dead ball execution.

Benon Tahomera

Tahomera kick-started his career at Mbale based Kataka Football Club in 2013.

In 2015, he joined Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) until 2017 when he crossed to Kyetume while still in the FUFA Big League.

He was part of the Kyetume FC team that was elevated to the Uganda Premier League.

Tahomera Profile:

Full Names : Benon Tahomera

: Benon Tahomera Date of Birth : 10 th December 1996

: 10 December 1996 Place of Birth : Tororo, Eastern Uganda

: Tororo, Eastern Uganda Positions: Right Back and Central Defence

Right Back and Central Defence Height: 6.4 feet

6.4 feet Strong Foot : Right

: Right Key weapons: Dead ball execution, heading, tackling, man marking, shooting and long distance passing

Football Career:

Clubs: Kataka (2013-2015), MYDA (2015-2017), Kyetume (2017 – To date)

Kataka (2013-2015), MYDA (2015-2017), Kyetume (2017 – To date) National team: 1 appearence with Uganda Cranes

Honours: Silver medallist (2019 FUFA Drum Tournament with Bukedi Province)