Kenya football legend and arguably the country’s best defender in history Musa Otieno has tested positive for Coronavirus according to reliable sources.

The former Harambee Stars captain has been on the front line looking after vulnerable families in Covid-19 distress through his Kick Off to Hope Academy.

Its reported that Otieno through his organization has helped donate to over 600 families in Nairobi’s Maringo Estate.

Kenya has so far registered 6,190 positive cases with 2,013 recoveries and 144 deaths.