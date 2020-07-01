Japanese based company Showa Glove Co. Limited is the official shirt sponsor of Uganda Premier League entity Bright Stars Football Club.

With their motto; “Always Innovating, Never Imitating” the company was officially announced by the Soltilo run club.

Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club announces their contract with Showa Glove Company Limited as the new club sponsor Showa Glove Co. Limited Statement

Showa Glove, a 1954 founded company under the presidency of Shuji Kondo thus becomes the official uniform partner

They are a specialized manufacturer of household gloves and work and industrial gloves used in various fields.

Showa Glove Co. Limited is officially Bright Stars Football Club sponsor

Bright Stars’ other partners include; Ball Field, TresJapan, Next Connect and Africa Dream Soccer Tour.

Last season, Bright Stars survived relegation to the second tier league by a whisker, finishing 12th with 29 points.

The club is currently planning behind the scenes for the upcoming 2020/21 season, first with beefing up their technical team as Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka is being sweet talked to sign a new employment contract.

In the same vein, the club is planning on which players to retain and the new recruits coming on board.

Other club partners:

A couple of clubs in the Uganda Premier League have key partners and sponsors.

Champions Vipers have DFCU Bank, Hima Cement and St Mary’s SS Kitende. KCCA has quite a number (StarTimes, Shell, MTN, Cineplex and KCCA, the authority).

Others are; Top Bet (Mbarara City), Betway (Express), MTN Uganda (Onduparaka) and Papo Restaurant (Wakiso Giants).

BUL is sponsored wholesomely by Bidco Uganda Limited.

The institutional clubs as Police, URA and KCCA have assured support from their mother bodies.

Kyetume and Sports Club Villa are community clubs with unclear sponsors but fans play a big role to their well being.