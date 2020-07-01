The continued absence of sports because of a ban by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on social gatherings that included sporting events has pushed many personalities involved in sports to think outside the box.

This ban was put in place as a mitigation mechanism to tame the spreading of the deadly Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Hence forth, active sportsmen, technical officials, other staff associated to teams, referees, sports journalists and fans have been all affected in one way or another.

Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Referee Ronald Madanda has used this lockdown period to accord time to his farm land in Sironko District, Eastern Uganda.

Ronald Madanda in his maize farm

This farming land is about 1.5 hectares and this season he cultivated maize as well as beans this season.

During the lockdown, I travelled back to the countryside to give my gardens maximum attention. I have managed to weed, prune, mulch as well as harvest. Farming is a true passion and rewarding Ronald Madanda, FIFA Referee

Madanda on duty on the farmland

Madanda’s farmland stretches to his father’s vast 5 hectares where a cross section of crops is cultivated.

He believes the lockdown has given him ample time to physically get involved in the chores unlike time when he is away and the workers are ones attending to the crops.

“This has been ample time for me to closely get involved personally. Most times when I am away for refereeing duties, I have people who are involved and some family members” he adds.

Ronald Madanda tills the land

The towering referee is a graduate of the FUFA Young referees programme having been moulded from the FUFA Juniors League.

After being identified as a good referee, he was given a couple of regional matches, FUFA Big League, the Copa Coca Cola championship (handled the 2019 final in Jinja), The FUFA Drum, Uganda Cup as well the Uganda Premier League games.

Ronald Madanda officiates a game of the 2019 FUFA Drum with authority and confidence

Madanda was elevated to the FIFA status at the end of 2020 having surpassed the bare minimum and impressed accordingly in the games handled.

He is yet to handle any FIFA match in a year that was plugged the covid-19 pandemic across the divide.