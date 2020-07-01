Ugandan forward Douglas “Chapter D” Timothy Owori was part of the Gunasspor team that were declared as champions of the 2019/20 TTF Amateur Lig 1 (Division 5).

Gunasspor Football Club amassed 59 points off 24 matches, 19 victories, 3 losses and draws apiece as the league was cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The club was thus promoted to the TTF Amateur Super Lig for the upcoming season.

Owori had managed 17 goals, 13 assists in the 24 games played to finish as top scorer.

He thus lauded his teammates, fans and the club management for the collective effort upon attaining promotion.

Douglas Timothy Owori (front row on extreme right)

We played as one complete unit throughout the season. From my fellow players, coaches, management down to the fans, we had a mission to accomplish. I am excited that we finished as champions. We look towards a good pre-season and the next season in a new division. Douglas Timothy Owori, player Gunasspor Football Club – Turkey

Gunasspor players celebrate upon winning

The former Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi student has vowed to remain focused and accomplish big dreams in life.

Before he left Uganda for Turkey, Owori was contracted at Uganda Premier League entity BUL Football Club.

Uganda Cranes star player Faruku Miya plays for Sivasspor in the Turkish top flight league.

Profile:

Full Names: Douglas Timothy Owori

Nick-name: Chapter D

Date of Birth: 22 November 1993

Place of Birth : Naguru hospital, Kampala

Football Career: Kampala City Council Children Academy (KCCCA), Nakawa

Naguru Police soccer Academy, Eco, K-Smart, Red Cross, Baita United, Fire Fire, Proline FC, Nsaggu, Busujju Ssaza (Buganda Masaza Cup), Bul, Busia Wolves-Kenya, Günesspor -Turkey (Current)

Education: Naguru infant school (Nursery), Naguru katali Primary school

(P1-P5), Ndejje Primary school (P6-P7), Standard High School Zzana (S1-S2), Lakeside college Luzira (S3), St.Micheal Sonde-Mukono (S4), Buddo SS (S5), Broadway High School Kawempe (S6), Uganda Martyrs University (Diploma in Computer Science)

Best Dish: Beans, Posho, Rice

Role Models: David “Tiliika” Kiwanuka and Steven Gerrard

Gunasspor team. Douglas Timothy Owori (is second from right)

