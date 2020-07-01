The epoch of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic rages on world-wide but it is business as usual in many sectors of the economy.

Whereas many countries have relaxed the lock-downs and strictions, Uganda’s sports docket remains engulfed by a dark cloud of uncertainty.

That stated, the different sports federations and associations are planning behind the scenes with different teams and clubs forecasting for a future yet not known.

Vipers Sports Club management is among the busy sports franchise that are aggresively plotting for a better future amid the uncertainty.

First things first, the St Mary’s VIP wing has been expanded by an additional 600 red beautiful seats.

The technical department of Vipers Sports Club is being planned with two additions eminent to beef up Fred Kajoba Kisitu as well as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Now, following successful negotiations with former Express FC captain Dissan “Disantos” Galiwango in May 2020, and a photo session on 22nd June 2020, the roving left back has been unveiled officially, scientifically like the norm is of late.

Vipers Sports Club have completed the signing of left back Disan Galiwango from Express. Galiwango, previously a flying Red Eagle, will now spit ‘Venom’ from the St Mary’s Kitende-based outfit after putting pen to paper on a four-year contract. Vipers statement

Dissan “Disantos” Galiwango was officially unveiled on Wednesday, 1st July 2020

Galiwango is Kajoba’s first signing of the season and will be joined by a string of other players on the wish-list of the tactician, arguably Africa’s best goalkeeping coach who is also the Uganda Cranes’ goalkeeping tactician.

The player in the box is a former Simba Football Club servant, ironically offered the first playing licence by Kajoba when he was in S3 during the 2015/16 season.

At that time, he was a member at Richo Soccer Academy. After Simba, he moved to Saints FC, then Water FC before joining Express where has been captain.

Whereas Galiwango can be a good left wing attacker, his expertise is best proven as a left back with tackles, good vision and abundant calories to execute that diagonal pass to forwards.

Perhaps, it will not be a walk in the park for Galiwango at Vipers. He faces a healthy competition with the likes of Azizi Kayondo, Farouk Musisi and the returning Dan Birikwalira (from loan at Kyetume).

Either way, Birikwalira proved to Kajoba at Bright Stars that he perfect the wing left attack chores well ahead of a grueling campaign that will also see the Venoms return to the continent for the CAF Champions League.

Galiwango’s arrival means that a player or two might be displaced to accommodate the new signing that leaves Express officials grumbling and pissed off.

Profile:

Names: Dissan Galiwango

Nick-name: Dissantos

Date of Birth: April 2, 1998

Age: 22

Nationality: Ugandan

Playing Roles: Left-back/Winger

Current Team: Vipers

PREVIOUS CLUBS

2015-16: Simba SC

2016-17: The Saints

Jan-July 2018: Water FC

Aug 2018-June 2020: Express FC

Galiwango is a player with huge potential. But most importantly he is also ready to come in and contribute right away which is a key factor Fred Kajoba Kisitu, Vipers Head Coach

Vipers is a big football brand in this country hence I’m honoured to be joining this great club. I promise to add value as expected Dissan Galiwango, Vipers player

*Stats and quotes provided by Vipers website