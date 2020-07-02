Gangly forward Baker Buyala made his arrival to the Uganda Premier League from the famous Masaza Cup at the start of the 2017-18 season.

Buyala was then playing for Bugerere Ssaza when he was identified by Soana (now Tooro United).

In his first season, he netted four goals including one against Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium during the one all draw.

After two seasons with Soana, he moved on to Kyetume, then a newly promoted side.

Injuries played a big part as he was restricted to only five matches of the 25 that the Slaughters played in the 2019-20 season, scoring only one goal.

Baker Buyala is an energetic center forward Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

As the 2020-21 UPL season comes knocking, Buyala is poised for a new lease of life.

“I am in the best shape possible than before. I feel ready physically and mentally for the new season. Since March when the league abruptly broke off, I have rested well but been doing personal drills during the lockdown period,” Buyala, who stays in Entebbe – Kiggungu acknowledges.

Kyetume Football Club has a new coach in Charles Livingstone Mbabazi who is planning for the fresh season, assembling a formidable side that will compete.

Deo Isejja (left) with Baker Buyala celebrate a goal at Kyetume in the 2019/20 season

Buyala is keen to work with Mbabazi for the sole objective of inspiring the club.

“Coaches and players are one block. I am ready to meet the new coach (Mbabazi) and obey what he teaches. I am privileged that I am fresh and injury-free, willing to offer 100 percent to the club,” Buyala notes.

Buyala’s strong abilities as a player include possession of the ball as a forward to involve fellow teammates, on and off the ball runs, heading as well as shooting at goal.

In 2018, he was part of the Buganda Province team that won the FUFA Drum Competition, scoring two goals in the tournament.

He returned with the Buganda team in the subsequent edition, falling out in the quarterfinals played in Gulu (Pece War Memorial Stadium) and Lira (New Akii Bua Stadium).

Baker Buyala celebrates a goal for Tooro United against Sports Club Villa

The 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season is ear-marked to kick off on 27th October 2020 should the health situation remain stable.