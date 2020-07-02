2005 and 2006 forever remain greatest years for Police FC as they lifted their only league title and the Cecafa Kagame Cup respectively.

But since then, the club hasn’t been competitive although they gave a shot at the 2016/17 title as well as the Uganda Cup two years ago losing to Express FC in the quarter finals.

They flattered with relegation last season and it remains hypothetical how season could have turned out if the league hadn’t been called off due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With that background, the Cops saw it imperative to call for some changes and with them came the new CEO, Fahad Lumu.

Lumu who assumed office on Thursday July 2 has promised to ensure the club becomes competitive again.

“We are going to put down all the necessary policies in place to make Police FC one of the best teams to work for and compete favourably in Uganda Premier League and other competitions,” he stated.

“I expect maximum cooperation from all as we aim at one thing, making our team great,” added Lumu.

“We need hard work, dedication and efficiency to ensure we get back to winning trophies.

Lumu’s first assignment after replacing ASP Francis Kidega will be to ensure the Cops keep their best players and also bring in new ones that take the club forward although he arrives at a time when a couple have already quit the side.

“Currently, we’re reviewing all the contracts of our players and negotiating with some to join us and on this we are in the final stages,” he assured.

Lumu becomes the first civilian to take charge as the club Chief Executive and signed a three year contract.