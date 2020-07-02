Tanzania FA Cup (Quarterfinal):

Simba 2-0 Azam

Simba’s chances of winning a domestic double in Tanzania are realistic following a 2-0 win over Azam in the Tanzania FA quarter-final-final clash.

Team skipper John Raphael Bocco and Zambian international Clatous Chota Chama scored in either halves at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Bocco got the opener five minutes to the half time break before Chama made it two in the 57th minute.

Uganda Cranes right back Nico Wakiro Wadada played 90 minutes for Azam.

Simba will now play against traditional rivals Young Africans in the first semi-final showdown..

Sahare All Stars shall battle Namungo in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, Azam will shift their attention to the league where they are currently third on the 20 team log, a point behind Young Africans.

With Simba already champions, the focus lies between Azam and Young Africans for the remaining CAF Champions League place.