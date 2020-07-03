Vipers SC is keen on strengthening their squad ahead of what is likely to be a busy campaign with continental football and are now looking at adding Bright Stars’ midfielder Jamil Kaliisa to their ranks.

The attacking midfielder has garnered interest from the champions and could pen a deal at Kitende sooner than later.

Kaliisa is a big prospect after impressive performances for the Kawempe based side in the past two seasons.

Vipers have already added Ibrahim Oriti and Disan Galiwango to their ranks and Kaliisa could be their next signing if all goes according to plan.

Jamil Kaliisa Credit: John Batanudde

“Everything is almost done between parties involved and so all that awaits is signing,” a party close to both player and club revealed to Kawowo Sports.

If he joins, Kaliisa will have to compete for a place in the already congested Venoms midfield that has among others Rahmat Ssenfuka, Siraje Sentamu, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Abdul Karim Watambala, and Brian Nkuubi.