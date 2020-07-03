Ugandan commonwealth and World Champion Joshua Cheptegei has been confirmed for the Monaco Diamond League due August 14.

Cheptegei is among the first top athletes to be announced for the competition alongside Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan and Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas.

According to the event website; “this edition will bring together the world champions Yulimar ROJAS (Triple Saut), Joshua Cheptegei (5000m) and Sifan HASSAN (5000m).”

Joshua Cheptegei has set a new record at the 10km road race in Valencia

Cheptegei returns to Monaco after he blasted through the same streets to claim a 12:51 world record at the Monaco Run 5km in Febuary, early this year.

Last year, he won World Cross country gold medal and the 5,000m Diamond League trophy. He also won the 10,000m race at World Championships held in October at Doha.