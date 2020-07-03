Former Express Football Club goalkeeper Joshua Adea is ready to compete following the torrid times when he was injured at the start of last season.

Following treatment and good rest, Adea is back to full training and fit again to compete as he plays the beautiful game.

“I feel energized and fit, ready for action once again. I have fully recovered and rested well” Adea noted.

Joshua Adea

After making his debut against BUL when he replaced the injured Tonny Kyamera with 13 minutes left on the clock, Adea went ahead to cement his place, featuring full time against Bright Stars, Onduparaka, Mbarara City and against sworn rivals Sports Club Villa.

He also made the 18 man squad against Busoga United, Wakiso Giants, Maroons, KCCA, Tooro United and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Adea was injured on 17th January 2020 as the Red Eagles prepared to face Proline in a home contest and was sidelined before the COVID-19 forced break.

Adea during a limbering session at Express Football Club

Following a good treatment plan and physiotherapist recommendations, he has come good and ready for competitive action once again.

“I thank everyone who assisted me in my recovery especially David Obua (former Uganda Cranes captain), my immediate family members as well as friends for the collective effort undertaken. I am training well and ready for the new season” Adea adds.

Adea proudly shows off his collection of medals

Adea

He kicked off his career at Lira based fifth division side Vasco Da Gama. He then signed for Soroti’s Saniro, played for Kampala International University in the famous University Football League as well as the national beach soccer league before he penned a deal at Express.

KIU Beach Soccer team (Adea is in front)

He was mutually released on recommendation of head coach Richard Wasswa Bbosa as he is now a free agent.

So far, KCCA, URA and Bright Stars are eager to take him on.

Adea is a staunch believer in God and recites his favorite quote in Bible according Isaiah verse 40; chapter 31; “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”