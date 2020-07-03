Bright Stars Football Club defender Enock “Lucio” Walusimbi has confessed that former Uganda Cranes captain Ibrahim Ssekagya inspired him a lot in his career.
“Ibrahim Ssekagya was a complete defender. He was too good at defending. He was very calm and had exceptional leadership skills. I used to go with my father to watch every match Uganda Cranes would be playing. So, he inspired me a lot” Walusimbi confesses.
Previously, Walusimbi was a midfielder before he changed to play at the back, majorly from the influence of the father who was also a defender.
“My father was also a defender and he used to coach as well. He encouraged me to play defence and up to now it is where i play.” Walusimbi clarified.
The Bright Stars player is keen to resume football again ahead of the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season.
Walusimbi is good at game reading, tackling, man marking, ball passing (short and long passes) as well as heading the ball.
Detailed Profile:
- Full Names: Enock Walusimbi
- Nick-name: Lucio
- Date of Birth: 12th November 1998
- Place of Birth: Kampala District
- Weight: 73 KG
- Height: 6.2ft
- Positions of play: Central Defence, Right Back
- Strong Foot: Right
- Key Attributes & Strengths: Heading the ball, Short & Long Balling passing, Free-kick execution, Team player
- Career: Shafranto (2011-2013), Nansana United (2013-2015), Bright Stars (2016 –To date)
- Achievements: Winner FUFA Drum Tournament 2019
- Agency: Scout For Talent Agency