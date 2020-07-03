Bright Stars Football Club defender Enock “Lucio” Walusimbi has confessed that former Uganda Cranes captain Ibrahim Ssekagya inspired him a lot in his career.

“Ibrahim Ssekagya was a complete defender. He was too good at defending. He was very calm and had exceptional leadership skills. I used to go with my father to watch every match Uganda Cranes would be playing. So, he inspired me a lot” Walusimbi confesses.

Previously, Walusimbi was a midfielder before he changed to play at the back, majorly from the influence of the father who was also a defender.

Enock Walusimbi (holding the ball) during the FUFA Drum tournament

Enock Walusimbi (Left) vies for the ball with Fahad Bayo as Bright Stars faced Vipers on match day one(File Photo)

“My father was also a defender and he used to coach as well. He encouraged me to play defence and up to now it is where i play.” Walusimbi clarified.

The Bright Stars player is keen to resume football again ahead of the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season.

Walusimbi is good at game reading, tackling, man marking, ball passing (short and long passes) as well as heading the ball.

Detailed Profile: