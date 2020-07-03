Youth in Kisubi and the surrounding areas of Kawuku, Namulanda, Bwerenga and Kiwuulwe have joined hands to re-green the Cardinal Nsubuga Playground.

Led by Alex Mubiru, the youth have utilized the current sports ban announced by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to mitigate the Coronavirus pandemic in Uganda.

Some of the youth on duty at the Cardinal Nsubuga play ground in Kisubi

First, there has been the tilling of the land to soften it as well as grade the uneven parts before the grass will be planted in the coming days.

This follows full blessing of this play ground by the Catholic Church who own this piece of land that is now used by the local community.

“The digging of the surface to soften it started last week and expect to do the planting of grass in the next coming days” Louis “Figo” Kizito attested to Kawowo Sports.

The tilling of the land at the Cardinal Nsubuga play ground in Kisubi

The Cardinal Nsubuga play ground in Kisubi joins a cross section of other grounds that have undergone renovation during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In Entebbe Municipality alone; the grounds that have been renovated include; Kiggungu, Entebbe Kiwafu, Banga-Nakiwogo, Entebbe Police, Entebbe Works, Katabi Busambaga and Katabi Gombolola play-ground.

Some of the gentleman softening the land before the grass planting exercise

Grounds renovated in Katabi Town Council are Nkumba University, Tanda (still with some wrangles), Uganda Clays – Kajjansi, Kitende and now Cardinal Nsubuga in Kisubi.

Elsewhere in the country, grounds as MUBS – Nakawa, Kiryandongo, Packwach, Kira play ground, Wampewo, Busia, King George Stadium – Tororo, Nyamityobora play ground – Mbarara and others have been given a face lift with grounds improvement – grading, leveling and re-greening, fencing as well as renovation of the dressing rooms and other structures.