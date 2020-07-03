Defender Farouk Katongole has bold intentions of playing in the Uganda Premier League.

Despite the relegation of his club Tooro United FC, Katongole eyes continous service in the top tier division.

Farouk Katongole (Credit: John Batanudde)

The former Bight Stars player joined Tooro United at the start of the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League and has been an integral part of the team defence.

“Farouk Katongole looks up to options to play in the premier league and the offers are there. We shall weigh the best offer provided.” Katongole’s representative.

Farouk Katongole in action at Tooro United against SC Villa

Kawowo Sports has established that Express is in the forefront to take the defender despite interest from Vipers and Sports Club Villa.

Tooro United was relegated to the FUFA Big League following the abrupt end of the season because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

They have since lodged a joint petition alongside another relegated party Maroons FC but FUFA is yet to pronounce themselves on the matter.