FUFA Big League outfit Paidha Black Angels Football Club has experienced several low moments since being relegated from Uganda’s top tier division at the end of the 2018/19 season.

From financial difficulties, suspect management to appalling results on the field of play, Paidha Black Angels had it all last season.

That aside, the West Nile club has managed to keep their technical wing intact with a year added on the employment contracts of technical director veteran Leo Adraa Erima and head coach Hussein Ali Kheri.

Hussein Ali Kheri

Kheri joined the club at the start of the second round in February 2020 after he was sacked from Jinja based UPL side BUL alongside Peter Onen.

He makes a return to Paidha Black Angles having previously handled this West Nile based club on different occassions.

Coach Hussein Ali Kheri talks to Paidha players. Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Whilst the vastly experienced Adraa had worked with Richard Kiwanuka Tamale and Robert “Kaka” Kakanga, he remains to maneuver as the club’s sporting director.

By the time the FUFA Big League was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Paidha Black Angels was fifth on the log of the Elgon group, having amassed 13 points off 11 games.

Leo Adraa Erima Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

FUFA set the 29th October 2019 as the tentative kick-off date of the 2020-21 FUFA Big League season as the health conditions are closely monitored.

There is hope that between now and then, the Black as they are famously known would have put their house into order with good recruits as well as settled the outstanding arrears of most players and staff.

Meanwhile, the local community has commenced the re-greening exercise of the famous Bar Okoro play-ground, the treasured home of Paidha Black Angels.

By and large, Paidha Black Angels remains as one of the most supported clubs in Uganda.