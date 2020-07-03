Four time league champions URA SC are close to completing a move for Police FC left back Arafat Galiwango.

The lanky defender has registered improvement every season since he signed for the Cops three years ago, establishing himself as one of the best number 3s in the league.

Ssimbwa is looking at Galiwango as a better option in the left back position ahead of Brian Majwega who has filled the position since Yesseri Waibi quit the club with Majwega pushed to left wing position.

Arafat Galiwango Credit: John Batanudde

Elsewhere, URA are also seeking to sign SC Villa midfielder Amir Kakomo as well as goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo from Maroons FC.

However the deal to sign Kakomo will depend on whether the club off loads some players in the central midfield positions.

Hassan Kalega and Ivan Sserubiri who joined the club at the start of last season have failed to have any impact and could be some of the players targeted for sale.