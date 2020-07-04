Renowned Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) lawyer, Bestine Kazadi made history by becoming the first ever woman to be elected as President of AS Vita Club for a four year tenure until 2024.

The feat was achieved during the club’s elective General Assembly in the capital city Kinshasa.

Kazadi is also a special advisor on cooperation to DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi.

She garnered 38 out of a possible 72 votes to rise to the top of the club’s leadership, 6 votes ahead of her closest challenger Eugène Diomi Ndongala.

Kazadi takes over from Gabriel Amisi Kumba and will be in charge of raising the team’s profile to compete with other top clubs in the country and the continent.

She is the daughter of the late Pierre Kazadi Tshishishi, also a former Chairman of Vita Club’s Supreme Council.

Bestine Kazadi is also a city lawyer

Other Leaders:

The club’s new general secretary is Frank Likuli.

Likuli will be assisted by Jean de Dieu Kipepe.

National Congolese Television Journalist Christine Lenzo tallied 38 votes for the post of treasurer.

Other members on the club’s Executive Committee are; Delou Mulumba, Richard Baye Ntita, Mapamboli Poze and Maria Mbonde Mange.

Kazadi’s election comes as a huge boost to women’s football in the continent especially barely hours after the CAF Executive Committee resolved to start a Women’s Champions League tournament from 2021.

A couple of Ugandan footballers have ever played at AS Vita. Among these include Yunus Junior Ssentamu and lately Savio Kabugo.

AS Vita Leadership (2020-2024):

President: Bestine Kazadi

Bestine Kazadi General Secretary : Frank Likuli

: Frank Likuli Assistant General Secretary : Jean de Dieu Kipepe

: Jean de Dieu Kipepe Treasurer: Christine Lenzo

Executive Committee Members: