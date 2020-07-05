Decorated football coach Edward Golola has been named as the ambassador for NextPro Sports Management.

The feat was confirmed by Sultan Atubo, the executive director of the management group.

We are very delighted to welcome Edward Golola to the family. Golola joins the team as an ambassador and mentor to the NextPro Sports management. Sultan “Suliz” Atubo, Founder NextPro Sports Management

The multi award winning coach with St Mary’s SS Kitende in the Copa Coca cola football championship and East African secondary schools meets comes forth with a wealth of experience that is expected to steer the group to the desired level.

He has also contributed to virtually all Vipers’ league trophies won 2010, 2015, 2017–2018 and lately 2019-2020, as well as Uganda Cup in 2016 and Pilsner FUFA Super Cup (2019).

He will also be a mentor to the players that the management represents as part of their mentorship program that rhymes with the core values based on principles of utmost Professionalism, transparency and trust.

Golola with the Uganda Premier League trophy in 2015

Edward Golola on duty while at Vipers Sports Club Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

About NextPro Sports Management:

NextPro Sports Management is a full-service sports management company based in Uganda, East Africa.

They take pride and passion in themselves in professionally representing athletes and maximizing their potential both on and off the field no matter the stage they are in their sporting careers with a mission to provide athletes with the best representation services and establish a relationship in accordance with our principles of utmost Professionalism, Transparency and Trust.

To become the industry benchmark for how athletes and agencies relate based on a code of ethics that puts the athlete first, providing the right platform to build their careers Vision of NextPro Sports Management

Services:

Besides legal representation, NextPro Sports management is also engaged in branding and marketing, financial services (offering financial planning and advice to our clients), as well as negotiation of commercial deals.

Ivan Sserubiri in action for Busiro during last year’s Masaza Cup final against winners Bulemeezi. Sserubiri is now at URA Football Club.

The clientele of the organization is fast growing with URA’s towering midfielder Ivan Sserubiri among the players in their management.

Sooner than later, a couple of other players will be unveiled officially.

