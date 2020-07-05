Uganda Cranes forward Farouk Miya scored the lone goal as Konyaspor FC bounced back to winning ways after a dreadful spell.

Miya converted a penalty deep into stoppage time to guide Konyaspor FC to a 1-0 win against Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

This was the first win for Konyaspor FC since the Turkish league resumed last month.

They had lost to Besiktas, Gençlerbirliği and drew against Sivasspor in the three games played prior to Sunday.

Miya like it has been the case in the previous games, came off the bench in the 57th minute replacing Levan Shengelia.

The result takes Konyaspor to 30 points and it is a big boost in the relegation fight.

With four games to the end of the season, Ankaragucu (25points), Kayserispor (28 points) and Rizespor (29points) occupy the relegation positions.