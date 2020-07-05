In preparation for the Eastern region play-off duel between Bukedi group champions Admin Football Club and Nile group counterparts, Gadaffi, the former have intensified their preparations.

First, the Tororo based club has launched a fundraising campaign intended to raise finances for the club.

The campaign is code named “Operation Big League – Donate for a reason”.

According to the club director Eng. Henry Eridad Owor, at least Shs 27,000,000 is needed to help the club in the crucial play-off stage.

According to our budget, we need around Shs 25M to Shs 27M. We call upon the fans and well-wishers to join this noble cause as we prepare for the play-offs. Eng. Henry Eridad Owor, Director A dmin Football Club

Money should be channeled to the club’s bank account 00461933001 through the account name; Admin Group Limited, DTB.

Alternatively, money transactions can be effected via Airtel money on 0704267231 (Henry Owor) and MTN Mobile money on 0775812464 (Susan Amoit).

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) abruptly ended all the top flight, second division, women and regional league football competitions for the 2019/20 season because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

By the time, the Eastern regional league was stopped; Admin who were leading the Bukedi group will square off with the Nile group leaders Gadaffi in a contest that will spark fire.

The venue and exact date of this duel is yet to be confirmed by FUFA.

Other regional play-offs:

In Buganda, Luweero United Football Club (Ssezibwa) will square up against Buwambo United FC (Katonga).

Edgars FC (Cobra group) plays CATDA (Scorpion) in Kampala region.

The North East region affair will see Sansiro (Bisina) and Team Church FC (Kyoga) will lock horns.

Gateway (Group A) will battle Northern Elephants (Group B) in Northern Uganda.

Terrazo and Tiles (Ankole) faces with Kigezi Football Club (Kigezi) in the Western region.

In the West Nile region, Hot Springs (Nyagak) will face off with Calvary (Nile group).

The Kitara region contest will witness Asingye face either Booma or Bugoigo (pending a petition filed by Bugoigo).

Passionate Admin fans at their Paya play ground in Tororo

Four clubs will be promoted to the FUFA Big League for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

The overall winner between Kampala and Buganda regions will make the grade.

The same will be for the Eastern and North East regions, Western and Kitara as well as West Nile and Northern.