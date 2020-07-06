Hard work pays goes an old adage. But, may be not always. There are times when you have to work smart to get rewarded.

And that’s something that Michael Wokorach learned during his visit to Gallagher Premiership side Saracens in 2017.

The Heathens captain had a couple of training sessions with Saracens and says the time he spent with the three-time European Rugby Champions Cup winners changed his mindset about the game.

“It was one of the best experiences I have ever had to see how professionals train,” Wokorach told Kawowo Sports.

“It was a complete change of a mindset. Here we train hard those professions don’t train that hard during the season. When they are in-season, their training is just about 30 minutes. It’s just polishing up because they don the hard work during the offseason.

“There should be a change in the way we train as well because you can not be training hard (during the season), you need to preserve the body and energy to be in position to play games.

“Going forward our coaches could pick it upbecause during the season you need to be easy on players, work them out a lot when it’s offseason but inseason, just keep them in shape.

“It’s not about how much you work when you are in-season, it’s about what you are getting right and how you are making things work. It should be about game reviews, what to change but not coming to work hard when you have a game over the weekend.”