Peter Tusiimire Mudigido Wilshire signing the employment contract on Monday, 6th July 2020

Peter Tusiimire Mudigido Wilshire, 24, a forward has penned a one year contract with Ibanda Wariors Sports Club, formerly Ibanda Municipal FC.

The 24 year old dazzling midfielder joins the Warriors from Kazo Excel in western regional League.

He’s expected to ignite the club’s ambitions of fighting for big league football in the 2021/22 season.

Tusiimire joins a craft of young players like Marvin Oshaba, Kakuru Javira (Club captain), Collins Turyahebwa, Darius Onyango (goalkeeper), Gordon Wante, David Musasizi, Davis Pogba Kyojo, Big Jon Bruce etc.

He’s expected to be joined by a couple of other new faces as Ronald Kayondo from Kazo Excel, Ducan Mubiru and Alfred Kasibante among others.

David Isabirye

david@kawowo.com

David Isabirye is a senior staff writer for Kawowo Sports where he covers most of the major events.

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think