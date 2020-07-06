Peter Tusiimire Mudigido Wilshire, 24, a forward has penned a one year contract with Ibanda Wariors Sports Club, formerly Ibanda Municipal FC.

The 24 year old dazzling midfielder joins the Warriors from Kazo Excel in western regional League.

He’s expected to ignite the club’s ambitions of fighting for big league football in the 2021/22 season.

Tusiimire joins a craft of young players like Marvin Oshaba, Kakuru Javira (Club captain), Collins Turyahebwa, Darius Onyango (goalkeeper), Gordon Wante, David Musasizi, Davis Pogba Kyojo, Big Jon Bruce etc.

He’s expected to be joined by a couple of other new faces as Ronald Kayondo from Kazo Excel, Ducan Mubiru and Alfred Kasibante among others.