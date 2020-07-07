Management of Express Football Club has publicly advertised the kits design process to the populous.

According to the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Mwesigwa, this campaign, code named “Design The Kit Competition” will last until 16th July 2020.

The kits design campaign is open to the general public. One is required to send in the designs for the home, away and third kit. The best design will be rewarded with Shs 300.000 and a seasonal ticket. Designs should be sent to expressfctv@gmail.com. Isaac Mwesigwa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Isaac Mwesigwa

The best design will earn the winner Shs 300,000 instantly as prize money as well as a season ticket for the 6 time Uganda Premier League winners.

Meanwhile, Richard Wasswa Bbosa was recently confirmed as head coach for the Red Eagles on a three year contract.

Bbosa’s backroom staff remained unchanged with James Odoch as assistant coach and Samuel Kawalya as goalkeeping coach.

Last season, Express completed the 2019/20 season in 9th position with 31 points off 25 matches.

Express has won six UPL titles in 1974, 1975, 1993, 1995, 1996 and lately 2011/2012.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has set 27th October 2020 as the tentative kick-off date of the new season.