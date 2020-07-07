Police FC coach Abdallah believes new signing Tonny Mawejje brings more to the club than just experience.

The midfielder signed a two year deal with the former league champions and was unveiled by the club on Monday.

“He is a proven professional who brings more than just experience to the club,” said Mubiru. “The young players will learn a lot from him and everyone at the club is excited to have him around,” he added.

Besides Mawejje, a winner with the Cops during 2006 when they lifted the CECAFA Kagame Cup, Mubiru hinted at more signings to rejuvenate his side who are poised to lose some of their key players from last season.

“We shall make more additions to the team in positions we are lacking as we also try to keep some of our best players.”

Former Express FC defender Muhammad Yiga is one of the players the Cops could add to their squad in the transfer window.