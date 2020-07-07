A day after announcing the arrival of Tonny Mawejje, Police FC have unveiled defender Muhamood Hassan.

The defender joins on a two-year deal from Onduparaka FC as a free agent after expiry of his contract at the Arua based club.

The former league champions confirmed the arrival of the highly rated central defender in a tweet.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of defender Mahmood Hassan from @Ondufc on a two year deal. He becomes our second signing of the window.”

Mood is expected to bolster the defensive side of Abdallah Mubiru’s side ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and a partnership with his former teammate at Express FC Henry Katongole could be exciting if the latter stays at the club.

Police ended last season 13th on the table when Fufa opted to bring the season to end due to the COVID19 pandemic.