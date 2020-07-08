It is a fresh lease of life in the docket of the Chief Executive Office at Busoga United Football Club as Andrew Ndyabahika was confirmed on a year-long tenure.

Ndyabahika replaces Hassan Takoowa who resigned from the position at the start of the year.

Takoowa had come on board to replace Ahmed Kongola who tendered in his resignation to seek greener pastures.

Therefore, the club’s Board of Directors appointed Ndyabahika as the new CEO with immediate effect.

Bwire Osodo, the club’s vice president expressed gratitude upon Ndyabahika’s appointment.

We are fortunate to have someone of Ndyabahika’s caliber and experience step. We are at a critical moment and we need renewed leadership to successfully advantage of the market opportunities ahead. is a football visionary with a proven track record of execution. He is a strong communicator who is customer focused with deep leadership, he has a solid understanding of our products and markets. Bwire Osodo, Busoga United Chairman

Andrew Ndyabahika gets his employment contract copy from Busoga United vice president Bwire Osodo

Ndyabahika holds a Masters in Business Administration (Project management) from Makerere University Business School (MUBS) and a FAMACO II Course.

I am honored and excited to lead Busoga United FC. I it matters to Jinja SSS, Jinja City, the country, continent and the entire world

Busoga United completed the 2019/20 season in the 4th place with 42 points off 25 matches as the football season was abruptly called off because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

We very much appreciate our former CEO’s efforts and their service to Busoga United FC during their tenures. The Board believes that the job of Busoga United FC CEO now is to successfully execute on club’s strategy. Ndyabahika Andrew has the right operational and communication skills and leadership abilities to deliver improved execution and financial performance. Bwire Osodo, Vice Chairman Busoga United Football Club

Ndyabahika’s appointment at Busoga United comes after another UPL club, Express confirmed Isaac Mwesigwa who replaced Hamza Junju.

Recently, Police also named their own Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Fahad Lumu.

In the coming days the newly crowned UPL champions Vipers and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will also confirm their respective CEO’s.