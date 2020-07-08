Every job world over has its own norms with clearly outlined merits, challenges as well as pitfalls.

These jobs carry forth with them several occupational hazards.

Football coaching is one job that has changed the lives of many, but with a number of risks.

David Katono Mutono, 35, is certified by the Confederation of Africa Football Association (CAF) on level B.

For a spell of over 10 years, Mutono has seen it all with many high and low moments and in most cases he has been referred to as a “Mr fix it”, often deployed in trying times.

Mutono was employed by Soana Investments proprietor Smart Obed to handle Soana Football Club right from the club’s infantry stage.

First, the former central defender-cum-holding midfielder was one of the pioneer members founders for Misindye Football Club in 2008.

Alongside Andrew Kaweesa (now Buganda region Football Association chairman), Misindye FC was started with the objective of giving the youth in the area an opportunity to showcase their talent.

“I was among the pioneer members alongside Andrew Kaweesa at Misindye club in 2000. In 2008, I was appointed as coach to work alongside Paul “Latest” Nkata” Mutono explains.

David Katono Mutono

At the start of the 2010/11 season, Soana joined hands with Misindye to give birth to a new club, Misindye – Soana.

“First, I worked with coach Kiwi in the first season before Richard Makumbi was brought in. We managed to qualify for the Uganda Premier League in 2012 after overcoming Bazopa 3-1 at Mehta Stadium, Luzira. I remember, during that match, coach Makumbi was very sick but he managed to make it to bench and I did most of the coaching. That evening, we returned to Misindye for the overnight celebrations” he recalls.

Makumbi and himself handled the club for the debut season in the Uganda Premier League (2013/2014).

When Makumbi was shown the exit door during the first round of the 2014/2015 season, Mutono took over for the rest of the season.

This was the trickiest of the times I handled the club. I took full command when we had only collected two points in 9 matches. We managed to win most matches including condemning KCCA to their first ever defeat at the then Phillip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (2-1) before overcoming Express 2-1 in the final game of the season to survive with Hamis Kitagenda and Edward Kakembo on target. David Katono Mutono, CAF B Coach

Obed appointed a new coach in Charles Ayiekoh Lukula at the start of the 2015/16 season, thus relegating Mutono to the assistant coaching role.

During the same season, Ayiekoh resigned and as usual, Mutono took over to complete the season to save the club.

Then came in Sam Ssimbwa during the 2016/17 season, moments after serving his ban from FUFA. Still, Mutono was relegated to the assistant coaching duties.

Ssimbwa guided Soana to the club’s second best finish (5th) before he left for “greener pastures” in Kenya at Sofapaka Sports Club.

During the same time, Mutono handled Kyaggwe Ssaza in 2016.

When Ssimbwa left for Sofapaka, he recommended George William Lutalo Bbosa as head coach and Mutono was assistant for the 2017/18 season.

Mutono (far right) as he worked with George Best Nsimbe at Kyetume Football Club

Lutalo was sacked for appalling performance in the first round and Mutono completed the first round.

For the second round, Obed hired Alex Isabirye who left for Nyamityobora moments after.

After Isabirye, It was Shafik Bisaso who handled the club for a brief spell before he joined Proline and Isabirye returned before resigning again. Therefore, Mutono completed the 2018/2019 season.

Richard Wasswa Bbosa and his right hand man Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna came in at the advent of the 2018/19 season, but Mutono stayed behind the curtains assist in the training chores.

Bbosa guided Soana to their best ever finish in the league, fourth.

Unfortunately, Bbosa resigned in the first round of the 2019/20 moments after the club had changed management and identity.

This is also the season when Mutono had left the club for good to join Kyetume, then newly promoted.

Soana had become Tooro United and the ownership rights changed from Smart Obed to Spelito Ssesanga family.

When Bbosa resigned, Ndifuna carried the audacity to push on before he also threw in the towel for Muhammed Kisekka to carry the mantle under another management of the club – Alice Namatovu.

He has also worked as head coach for Buganda Province in the FUFA Drum tournament, Kyaggwe Ssaza and Seeta United.

In 2015, Seeta United lost to Kira United in the Buganda Regional final as the latter were promoted to the FUFA Big League.

Seeta United’s best performance in the Stanbic Uganda Cup happened under Mutono’s era when they bowed out in the quarter finals after defeating earlier defeating Water and Busoga United during the 2016/17 edition.

Last season, he was at Kyetume Football Club, a club he had also briefly handled in the FUFA Big league during the first round with Alex Isabirye.

He believes that he has now acquired enough experience to stand on his own and make decisions.

“I have matured now as a coach. I have attained enough experience and confidence to handle a club as head coach. I thank all the coaches I have worked with in my entire life journey” Mutono, a fourth born child in the family of six confesses.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: David Katono Mutono

Education: Mukono High School, Summit College, Kyengera (S5), Mengo SS (S5), Bethel SS – Busega (S6)

Parents: Salongo Emmanuel Golooba and Nalongo Ruth Golooba

Place of Birth: Misindye, Mukono

Playing positions: Central defender, Holding midfielder

Coaching career: Misindye, Soana (Tooro United), Seeta United, Buganda Province, Kyetume

What others say:

I worked with coach Mutono for all the years that I managed Soana (later Tooro United). He is a very patient gentleman and was never attracted by money egos. He only agitated for the payments of players. He was very down to earth and this is the reason, I worked with him for over ten years. Smart Obed, football manager

Smart Obed, the founder of Soana (Tooro United) Football Club

I and coach Mutono are good friends. We worked together at Misindye, Soana, Buganda Province and later recently at Kyetume Football Clubs. He knows his boundaries of work and never crosses. He respects all, players, fellow officials and first management. When a match kicks off, he reads the game well and good at problem identification which is a key lead to problem solving. Alex Isabirye, CAF A Coach

Alex Isabirye Musongola worked with Katono Mutono at Misindye, Soana, Buganda Province and lately Kyetume. Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Coach Katono is a good coach, calm and disciplined. He is always willing to learn. This has helped him a lot. He is approachable and a team-work coach. He never makes decisions as a single person Augustine Nsumba, CAF C Coach

Augustine Nsumba during the URA playing days

Charles Ayiekoh Lukula Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE