Former Uganda U-17 and 20 offensive midfielders Pius Obuya will regard Wednesday, 8th July 2020 as a dream date in life.

On the day, Obuya’s long time vision of playing at KCCA Football Club has come to pass finally when he finally inked pen to paper (in the company of his lawyer) after over a month of negotiations.

“I always want to be a better player. I know going to a club like KCCA will give me the perfect platform to fulfill my dream,” Obuya was quoted in an earlier interview in 2017.

The sweet left-footed player joins KCCA as a free agent after playing out his contract at Maroons where he served for five years.

Obuya had made his Uganda Premier League debut aged 16 years, back in the days on 29th August 2015 when Maroons traveled to Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium to face the Red Eagles, Express.

For a long time, Obuya wooed the hearts of many KCCA die-hards including manager Mike Hilary Mutebi and he was close to crossing over to Lugogo last season before a decision was made to complete his contract with the Prison Warders.

Born to Lawrence Opolot and Dominika Eiyo, Obuya is comfortable as a left-winger, second (false striker), and as an offensive midfielder.

Obuya has already played for the Uganda U-17 and U-20 national teams with the Uganda Cranes as the prime target.

He is expected to give Mutebi and the entire KCCA team options with his vast creative brains.

As a dribbler, passer, and shooting gem, KCCA has got a perfect playmaker in Obuya, one of the options to fill the void left by Allan Okello.

Pius Obuya and Allan Okello while at KCCA. The million dollar question now is; why Obuya fill Okello’s void? Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Allan (Okello) is my good brother. We are best friends and I respect him a lot. I am making my own journey as Pius Obuya. I have the confidence and support to make it happen. Pius Obuya

KCCA is assembling a good team that will compete domestically and on the continent ahead of other 2020/21 football season.

The Kasasiro lads have already officially unveiled striker Charles Lwanga as well as two midfielders Ashraf Mugume and Italian Stefano Mazengo Loro.

Talks with Mbarara City’s Brian Aheebwa are done and dusted and the next targets are Proline’s Bright Anukani, Steven Mukwala, and Andrew Kigozi (Police).

KCCA will not allegedly renew the stay for a couple of players as Muzamiru Mutyaba, Saddam Ibrahim Juma, Jackson Nunda, goalkeeper Jamil Malingumu and of course Mike Mutyaba who is being considered for an administrative slot.

For starters, the new football season is tentatively expected to kick off in October 2020 should the Coronavirus situation normalize.

Full Profile: