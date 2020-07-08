Hardworking midfielder Swalik Bebe Ssegujja is currently embroiled in talks with management of Mbarara City Football Club following the expiration of his current employment contract.

Ranking along the current longest serving players at the Ankole Lions since the lower tier division (FUFA Big League), Ssegujja is among the crop that were promoted with the club to the Uganda Premier League.

After five seasons with the Mbarara based entity, playing in both in the FUFA Big League and currently Uganda Premier League, Ssegujja lies in a catch 21 situation, to move on or to renew his contract.

Kawowo Sports has reliably established that Mbarara City is engaged in talks with the midfielder who covers as much space as possible, tackling and passing the ball expertly.

Bebe Swalik Ssegujja acrobatically celebrates an odd goal for Mbarara City

But, one club, SC Villa is also keen to snatch away the player in a bid to beef up their midfield at a time when David “Colgate” Owori and Amir Kakomo are also in talks with the Jogoo management as they are destined for moves away from Villa Park.

Going by the interest from SC Villa, the writing is therefore well spelt out on the wall that Mbarara City will invest quite a fortune to return Ssegujja whose heart is also embedded in Western Uganda.

Mbarara City recently lost creative play maker Ibrahim “Tiger” Orit to champions Vipers and striker Brian Aheebwa is hesitant to pen extension.

The Ankole Lions were 7th (with 36 points) by the time the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus scourge.