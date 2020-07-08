Kyetume Football Club goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa continues to be a subject of interest from clubs in Uganda, the East African region, and elsewhere.

Following open interest from newly crowned Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club and Express, now Zambia Super League giants Zanaco Football Club has joined the queue.

Sources close to the Lusaka based club indicate that Mutakubwa, a CECAFA 2019 Senior Challenge Cup winner with Uganda Cranes is being targeted.

Last season, Mutakubwa had a stunning season with “The Slaughters” keeping as many as 11 clean sheets with pin-point saves, command of the backline, and one against one saves.

Former FUFA Technical Director Asuman Lubowa hands over a plaque to goalkeeper Joel “Vama” Mutakubwa during the Real Stars Monthly Awards

Mutakubwa still has a year left on his current employment contract but it has been revealed that Vipers is in the pole position to secure him.

Kyetume FC chairman Ruben Mubiru Kaggwa is one party who believes in dialogue and he will definitely listen to all offers on the table.

There is also a school of thought that Kyetume would wish to retain the goalkeeper for their second season in Uganda’s Premier League.

Kyetume finished 11th with 30 points off 25 matches as the league was canceled abruptly because of the Coronavirus pandemic.