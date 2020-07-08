Management of Vipers Sports Club is on the look out for a top quality striker ahead of the 2020/21 football season where they plot for the UPL title defence as well as competition in the CAF Champions League.

The four time Uganda Premier League champions are on a serious quest for a center forward to beef up the team ahead of an anticipated grueling campaign ahead.

The two main targets include Yunus Ssentamu, a free agent and Morocco based Nelson Senkatuka who currently features at Moghreb Tétouan.

With talks between management and Ssentamu having hit a dead-end, Vipers looks set to seek alternatives.

Yunus Sentamu training at FC Tirana

In Fahad Bayo, Vipers have a proven hard working center forward at the moment but his future at the club is not certain as he is destined for greener pastures in a number of countries.

The other available forwards at the Kitende based club are Brian Kalumba and Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma since Tito Okello’s contract has run out.

Vipers has already signed three players in this transfer window; Dissan Galiwango, Ibrahim Orit and lately Jamil Kalisa.

The Venoms have agreed approached goalkeeper Joel “Vama” Mutakubwa who is also reportedly being lured by Express.

Other Vipers targets are the defensive duo of Farouk Katongole and Musitafa Mujjuzi.

The new football season (2020/21) is tentatively expected to kick off in October 2020 should the Coronavirus pandemic stabilize.