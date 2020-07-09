Confederation of African Football (CAF) has on Thursday confirmed the new dates on which the final qualifying phase of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers will be played.

The games were initially supposed to be played in May but the outbreak of the COID-19 pandemic rendered it impossible, forcing CAF to postpone them to a later date.

According to CAF, the first leg games will be played between 30th October – 1st November 2020 while the return leg will come in a fortnight’s time (between 19th November -21st November 2020).

Fauzia Najjemba in action against Ethiopia in the first leg of the preliminary round.

In Africa, only six countries are still in contention for the final three slots and these include Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Cameroon, Morocco and Uganda.

Uganda who are playing in the qualifiers for the first time will face an uphill task against giants Cameroon with the former hosting the first leg in Kampala and a return leg later on in Yaoundé.

To reach this stage, Uganda coached by Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi eliminated Ethiopia and Tanzania in the preliminary and first round respectively.

Juliet Nalukenge and Fauzia Najjemba celebrate after scoring a goal for Uganda

Cameroon on the other hand got a bye at the preliminary stage before outwitting Sao Tome and Principe 10- 0 on aggregate in the first round.

Two West African giants Ghana and Nigeria will face off while South Africa who eliminated neighbours Zambia will take on Morocco.

Initially, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup was supposed to take place in November this year in India but the World Football governing body confirmed the tournament will be staged between 17th February -7th March 2021.