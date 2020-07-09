Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) legal manager, Dennis Lukambi is set to complete the FIFA Diploma in Football Law.

Lukambi was selected by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA to enroll for the FIFA Diploma in football law.

The first module was supposed to be held in Miami, USA but due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the module was conducted online.

The second module was in May 2020 and also executed on-line.

Dennis Lukambi during a UOC organized workshop at Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Kampala

This will be followed by a third module in September 2020, that will be held in Paraguay, South America.

Cairo, Egypt will host the fourth module before the final module will be held at the FIFA Headquarters in Zurich Switzerland in March 2021.

FIFA has time immemorial agitated for capacity building among their 211 member associations with education programmes in management, technical, administration and other aspects.