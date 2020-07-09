Life is a well punctuated journey often covered with vigor and courage.

Seldom, it has the low moments that challenge humanity and at times comes with bright times well celebrated by all.

There are several tales to tell home that change careers of many, some people maintaining the lanes and others divert to find a new calling.

Goalkeeper Ismail “Isma Magz” Maganda is one of those personalities who slightly shifted from their original lanes.

From playing basketball, Maganda was also a cricketer, a wicket-keeper at St Peter’s SS in Jinja.

Back in the days, the 5 feet plus humble lad often kept a keen watchful eye on the batsman and was spot on for a beautiful catch.

He boldly recalls the moment he played Cricket and why he concentrated on goalkeeping.

Goalkeeper Ismail “Isma Magz” Maganda at Kampala International University (KIU)

“I used to be a wicket-keeper at St Peter’s SS in Jinja. At the same time, I would also play basketball. When I exceled at wicket-keeping , they urged me to maintain goalkeeping and it is the path I took todate” Maganda, third born child in the family of six recalls.

Born to Ali Maganda and Alice Nandase, Maganda grew up in Kasambya in Mubende district.

It is in Mubende where he had his elementary education at New Life Preparatory Primary School.

Ismail Maganda during a training session at Entebbe SS play ground, Manyago

When the father who is a soldier was transferred to Jinja, Maganda started his secondary school life at Wairaka College – Jinja for S1-S2 classes before shifting to St Peter’s SS, Jinja in S3.

He completed the O-Level studies at Masuliita SSS, the same school where he studied the A-Level.

Maganda was admitted at Kampala International University (KIU), playing in the famous University Football League (UFL) before he dropped out of the B. Information Systems class due to lack of tutition fees.

He thus joined the Institute of Surveying & Land Management in Entebbe where he attained a Diploma in Surveying.

Ismail Maganda jumps to thwart an aerial threat against Busitema University

Football Career:

Maganda kicked off his football career at a tender age when he played at New Life Young Stars in Mubende, albeit as a striker.

Along the way, he converted to goalkeeping, often juggling basketball and cricket during secondary school life in Jinja.

He signed at Katabi based Viva La Vive Football Club in the Wakiso District 5th Division League, then played at City Lads FC (Kampala 5th Division) and his current Kitinda FC (Wakiso District 4th Division).

Last year (2019), he played at Kooki Ssaza, only featuring in one game when they lost away to Mawokota 2-1 at the Mpigi Police Play-ground.

Ismail Maganda (front row; second from left) in a City Lads line up

Maganda yearns to play his second season in the Masaza Cup tournament as a stepping stone to fulfilling his dream of playing in the Uganda Premier League.

“My target for this year is to play in the Masaza Cup again after playing in 2019 with Kooki Ssaza. The dream is to play in the Uganda Premier League” he adds.

Maganda’s role models include retired Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehman as well as Uganda Cranes goalkeepers James Alitho and Benjamin Ochan.

His best dish has Matooke (Plantain), Rice and ground nuts with sauce of dry fish.

Maganda currently execute personal training session at the Entebbe SS play ground in Manyago, Entebbe Division B.

Maganda (standing behind) during a training session at Proline Football Club in Lugogo, Kampala

Detailed Profile: