“Yes We Can” spells out the motto of Elite Soccer Academy Nkumba.

With over 300 football academies in Uganda, the main purpose at hand remains to teach football skills to youngsters.

Other targets include to encourage young players take on the beautiful game at the tender age, promote togetherness and provide a competitive setting, among others.

Nkumba based Elite Soccer Academy was started in 2017 with 15 children.

Elite Soccer Academy Nkumba

To-date, this academy has spread wings to over 50 children, training at the Conbert Modern Primary School in Nkumba central, Katabi Town Council in Wakiso District.

Elite Soccer Academy Nkumba has varying age groups between 5 to 16 year olds.

The Academy Director, John Mary Ssebowa hints to the key objectives underlying the initiation of this project.

John Mary Ssebowa, Director of Elite Soccer Academy, Nkumba

“The main aim of starting Elite Soccer Academy Nkumba was to provide a platform to the young players train, get exposed so that they develop their talent and be scouted for bursaries in schools” Ssebowa discloses to Kawowo Sports.

Three years down the road, Elite Soccer Academy Nkumba has continued to establish firm roots, working towards the accomplishment of their dreams.

Head of coaches, Ramathan Kasirye (coach Mzee) salutes the role of parents in encouraging the children to attend training sessions, continuous support (financial, material and otherwise) and counseling of the children.

The ball work session at Elite Soccer Academy, Nkumba

Elite Soccer Academy, Nkumba has participated in a number of youth football tournaments such as the Entebbe Holiday Soccer Camp, We Got Skills Soccer Tournament, Telle Bellies and many others.

Among the players who have passed through the academy include; Duncan Mabike, Gordon Mugaga, Robinson Mutyabule, Brian Mayanja, Swalik Kaye, Jonah Ssemata, Stuart Kalule, Hassan Ssekagiri, Aziz Talik, Joseph Mugisha, Salif Andama, Shadrack Kakooza, Stacious Kaweesi, Jamal Muwonge, Rahim Ssebire, Ivan Sserunyonyi and Shafic Wasswa among others.