Warriors are part of the league of seven clubs (Charging Rhinos, Power, Falcons, Nkumba Marines, Sky Jammers, and City Oilers) to have won the National Basketball League.

Their first success came in 2009, thanks largely to Abdullah Ramadan, Ronnie Kasewu, Stephen Okias and Martin Okwako.

It took only three years to win their second title, with game legend and one of the greats in country Norman Blick joining Kasewu, Henry Malinga and Ivan Enabu to deliver another championship for the Kyambogo based side in 2012.

The side has since never been to the championship round, their best finish being 3rd place but club supremo Anbrose Tashobya believes that is about to change.

When asked why the side has been underperforming since its last appearance in the finals, Tashobya said: “A lot (of the underperformance) had to do with my commitment on the national level. If I had resources I had to divide them with national team the priority so much of the underperformance was because I concentrated on the national team and delegate most of the duties at the club so it cost the club quite a bit.

“I believe if I had not been the president (FUBA) we would have won more championships with the effort I was putting in the position of the president. I was absent for the team, I wasn’t able to support my team manager, coaches fully the way I would if I was not fully committed.”

Tashobya is confident the tide of the team is about to change

“Last year we should have been in the finals. I believe if I were to be around for the last games of the Oilers series we would have been in the finals because we would have beaten them physically,” he told Kawowo Sports.

“Going forward, I believe our coach is getting better every year. I believe that next year we should be able to bounce back and be the real strong Warriors that you know in management and players, hopefully, we will be able to attract good talent.”